



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Basking in the sun, picnics in the park, dinner on the patio, and backyard barbecues are just a few ways to enjoy the warmer weather. As the temperatures increase, the outdoor fun of spring and summer can begin, but that doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows. One of the most dreaded parts of these sunny seasons is the unbearably hot days.

That being said, you don’t have to grin and bear the heat, because these days there are all kinds of cooling devices to keep you comfortable. One of your options is a portable neck fan that continuously delivers a much-needed breeze, and currently, Amazon has one of these wearable fans on sale. The Slientspin Portable Neck Fan is 63% off for a limited time, taking the $80 retail price down to just $30.

Slientspin Portable Neck Fan, $30 (was $80) at Amazon

Despite the small footprint of this device, it delivers some serious power. With your choice of six different wind speeds, you can adjust how much airflow you desire. It’s also constructed with a large-capacity battery, so you can wear the fan for an extended period of time (up to 20 hours) before requiring charging. You don’t need to buy new batteries either, as the accessory is recharged via a built-in USB-C port.

Offering 360 degrees of airflow, this neck fan provides more coverage than the traditional models. In spite of that, the small motor is ultra-quiet, so you won’t be distracted by unwanted sounds and can still hear those around you.

One shopper wrote, “The weather’s been heating up lately, and I’ve been using this fan constantly. It’s honestly made such a difference in keeping me comfortable throughout the day. I wasn’t expecting much at first, but the airflow is strong even on the lowest setting. It’s super quiet too, which is a huge plus since I’m really sensitive to noise. It’s reliable, portable, and has been such a good companion during these warmer days. I can already tell I’ll be using it all summer.”

Related: Amazon is selling a $280 robot vacuum for $140, and shoppers call it ‘a big time-saver’

Another reviewer said, “The airflow is simply fantastic – powerful and efficient without any annoying noise. It’s so quiet, you might even forget you have it on! Its lightweight and portable nature makes it an absolute essential for staying cool on the go or relaxing comfortably at home.”

Since you’ll wear this fan on your neck all day, comfort is critical. Its flexible design allows you to easily pull on the accessory, and a silicone neck protector is smooth and irritation-free. On top of that, it’s also lightweight and won’t weigh you down.

One shopper wrote, “I recently picked up this portable neck fan, and it has been a total game changer, especially during hot commutes and outdoor walks. The design is sleek and lightweight, so it sits comfortably around my neck without feeling bulky or awkward. It’s surprisingly powerful for its size — even on the lowest setting, it provides a nice steady breeze. What I love most is the hands-free aspect.”

Stay cool and comfortable this summer by adding the Slientspin Portable Neck Fan to your cart. We suggest you add it quickly, as the $30 deal won’t last long.