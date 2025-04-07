🎧 Listen to this article ▶️ Play





These days, with increasing climate volatility and decaying infrastructure, you can never be too prepared when it comes to weather disasters and power outages. Fortunately, backup power is also easier to come by — including consumer-friendly solar power you can take anywhere. Right now, the bestselling Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Generator is on sale for just $699 at Amazon.

The Jackery E1000 offers an incredible 1,500-watt AC output, fast-charge capabilities, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a DC car port, and three AC outlets. It also comes with a 200-watt solar panel and a battery rated for 10-plus years of reliability.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Generator, $699 (was $1,299) at Amazon

“I recently upgraded to the Jackery Explorer 1000 after my old power station gave out, and I’m really impressed,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “It’s a major upgrade in terms of capacity and performance. The thousand-watt-hour battery is perfect for keeping multiple devices charged, even on longer trips or when using power tools outside. The design is sleek, and it’s surprisingly lightweight for its power… I’m really happy with the switch — it’s reliable and efficient for all my power needs.”

“With the power station’s multiple charging ports, I was able to keep all our essential communication devices powered,” said another reviewer. “The fast charging ensured our phones were ready to use much quicker than standard chargers, keeping us connected to family and emergency services. At night, utilizing the quiet mode was beneficial; it significantly reduced the noise level, allowing my family and me to sleep without disturbance, while still powering our fridge and a few fans throughout the night… The absence of generator noise makes you forget the fact that you are using backup power.”

Portable generators and solar panels can be pricey, but this is your chance to own the incredibly versatile and long-lasting Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Generator — just $699 for a limited time at Amazon.