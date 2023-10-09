new video loaded: Amazon Launches Its First Internet Satellite Prototypes
transcript
transcript
Amazon Launches Its First Internet Satellite Prototypes
Amazon has launched two prototype satellites as part of its Project Kuiper, a communications constellation that will eventually compete with SpaceX’s Starlink service.
-
Five, four, three, two, one. We have ignition. And liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the protoflight mission for Amazon’s Project Kuiper.
Recent episodes in Science