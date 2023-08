Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to be one of the anchor investors in chip designer Arm Ltd.’s initial public offering, Reuters reported late Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Amazon

is among about 10 tech companies — including Intel Corp.

and Nvidia Inc.

— that have discussed backing Arm’s offering, which is expected to raise as much as $10 billion. Reuters said Arm is looking at an early September IPO date.