The American Pavilion on Wednesday unveiled the winner of its Cannes Video Contest.

Avana Wang was named the winner of the video contest, which ran on Instagram over the last month. The contest featured a grand prize of free tuition to the American Pavilion’s Cannes Student Program.

Watch Wang’s winning video below:

Honorable mentions went to Olav Carter for his video and Serena Davanzo for her AmPav Alumni success story.

“There were so many incredible entries it was hard to choose a winner,” organizers said. More information can be found on the American Pavilion’s Instagram page.

The American Pavilion, celebrating its 36th year as the “epicenter of American hospitality and communication” at the Cannes International Film Festival, aims to bring together both professional and emerging filmmakers along with industry executives from across the globe. Its business environment offers amenities and services as well as opportunity to relax in comfortable surroundings.

The American Pavilion is owned by Penske Media Corporation, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter in a joint venture with Eldridge.