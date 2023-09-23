A solar eclipse is visible from district Simeulue, Aceh, Indonesia on December 26, 2019. The … [+] so-called ring of fire is seen from 25 districts and cities and its peak takes place between 11 am to 2 pm local time. (Photo by Khalis Surry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There’s no doubt what the highlight of the fall night sky is for North America—a rare annular solar eclipse visible as a “ring of fire” from within a narrow path through the southwestern US and as a big partial solar eclipse across the entire country.

However, there will be a lot more to see in the night sky, from 2023’s final “supermoon” and a slight lunar eclipse to a rare occultation of Venus by the Moon.

Here’s everything you need to know about stargazing in fall 2023:

1. All hail the ‘Harvest Supermoon’

Friday, September 29, 2023

The first full Moon of fall in the northern hemisphere will occur just six days after the fall equinox on September 23. Turning full while 361,552 km from Earth, this full Moon is also technically a “supermoon”—the final such Moon of 2023. It will be best viewed at moonrise in the east on Friday, September 29.

2. America’s ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Saturday, October 14, 2023

North America is living through a golden age of solar eclipses. By now you will have probably heard about the next total solar eclipse coming to North America in 2024. However, in 2023 there will be a dress rehearsal as an annular solar eclipse—also called a “ring of fire”—will be visible across southwest US states from Oregon through Texas—including many US national parks. It’s essentially a pretty partial eclipses, caused by a slightly smaller Moon (farthest from Earth on its egg-shaped orbit) blocking the middle part of the Sun. Solar eclipse glasses will need to be worn at all times, but it will be an arresting sight from places like:

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah (2 minutes 15 seconds)

Canyonlands National Park, Utah (2 minutes 24 seconds

Chaco Culture National Historical Park, New Mexico (4 minutes 42 seconds)

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon (4 minutes 19 seconds)

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado (2 minutes 58 seconds)

Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah (4 minutes 28 seconds)

3. A ‘Hunter’s Moon’ eclipsed by the Earth

Saturday, October 28, 2023

The second full Moon of fall in the northern hemisphere will also be eclipsed by the Earth. It’s going to be a partial lunar eclipse, with a slither of the moon slipping into the Earth’s central shadow. It could look quite odd to those able to see it—this time in Europe, Africa and Asia. For everyone else the best time to view it will be at moonrise on Saturday, October 28.

4. Venus and a crescent Moon

Tuesday, September 12, Tuesday, October 10 and Thursday, November 9, 2023

Venus will shine brightly in the pre-dawn sky as the ultra-bright “Morning Star” in late 2023. Catch it in conjunction with the crescent Moon on these three occasions, though note that it will be at its brilliant best on September 18, 2023.

5. The Moon eclipses Venus

Thursday, November 9, 2023

If you can get out of bed about two hours before sunrise on November 9, 2023 you’ll be able to see a 14% lit crescent moon beside a very bright planet Venus. And awesome site in itself, from North America it will also be possible to see Venus disappear behind the invisible dark limb of that crescent Moon.

6. The rise of the full ‘Beaver Moon’

Monday, November 27, 2023

The third and final full Moon of fall in the northern hemisphere, the “Beaver Moon”—also called the “Mourning Moon” and “Cold Moon”—will be best seen at moonrise on Monday, November 27.

7. A meteor shower not seen since for 171 years

Saturday/Sunday, December 2/3, 2023

Biela’s Comet—last seen in the inner solar system in 1852—isn’t known for causing meteor showers too often, partly because it split into two a few centuries ago. However, 2023 could see a rare show from what’s left in what will be called the Andromedids meteor shower as about 60 “shooting stars” per hour become visible.

Times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. For the most accurate location-specific information consult online planetariums like Stellarium and The Sky Live. Check planet-rise/planet-set, sunrise/sunset and moonrise/moonset times for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.