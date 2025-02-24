PARIS (AP) — An incendiary device exploded outside the Russian Consulate in Marseille early Monday, authorities said, on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. No injuries were reported.

A second device, which was also thrown against the consulate’s outer wall, did not explode and fell to the sidewalk. A bomb disposal expert was called to the scene.

The suspect fled and an investigation has been launched, an official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named by national police policy. Authorities did not provide details on the suspect or a motive.

Marseille, France’s second-largest city and a major Mediterranean port, is home to a diverse population but does not have a notably large Russian community. France has seen multiple protests against Russia’s war in Ukraine since 2022, including demonstrations in Marseille, Paris, and other cities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the incident in Marseille has “all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack.”