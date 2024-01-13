According to data from CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) had dipped over 2% in the last 24 hours. This negative price movement comes after an initial price boost by the token which it gained by over 19% following news of the Bitcoin spot ETF approval in the US on Wednesday.

Interestingly, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has offered more insight into ETH’s developing downtrend, highlighting the next possible support zones for crypto’s largest altcoin.

Ethereum May Be Headed For $2,450 – Analyst

In an X post on January 11, Martinez shared that the TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on the Ethereum 4-hour chart, which could possibly result in the altcoin’s price falling to a support level of $2,530.

For context, the Tom Demark Sequential indicator is a popular TA tool used to identify trend exhaustion and predict possible trend reversals.

According to Martinez, this analysis tool showed that ETH was due for a price correction following a price surge in which the asset traded above $2,700 in reaction to the US Securities and Exchange greenlighting the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs on US securities markets.

Interestingly, in a second post on January 12, the renowned crypto analyst doubled down on this prediction stating that if the ETH bulls failed to keep the coin’s value above $2,530, there was a chance the token could trade as low as $2,450.

According to Martinez, ETH’s current negative price movement appears to be a mere correction which is likely true as the general investor sentiment around the altcoin remains bullish.

Earlier this week, NewsBTC reported that ETH investors are hyped with the expectation of an Ether spot ETF in the US following the SEC’s clearance of 11 Bitcoin spot ETF applications on Wednesday. Considering ETH’s rank as the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, as well as the rising number of Ether spot ETF applications, investors believe the altcoin may be in line for the SEC’s favor.

ETH’s Price Overview

At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $2,548 with a slight decline of 2.67% in the last day. However, the altcoin has shown an overall bullish performance in the last week, with a notable gain of 14.48%. Adding to this positive narrative, there is also an uptick in ETH’s daily volume by 22.25% which is currently now valued at $26.8 billion.

