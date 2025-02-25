Wooden spears from Schöningen, Germany, dated to 300,000 years ago Minkusimages; Matthias Vogel, NLD.

Prehistoric people may have used throwing spears to hunt large animals 300,000 years ago – and perhaps as far back as 2 million years ago. A new analysis of preserved wooden spears indicates they could be thrown over medium distances, as well as used for thrusting.

“Traditionally, you would say thrusting is more simple than throwing, as a technological concept,” says Dirk Leder at the Lower Saxony State Office for Cultural Heritage in Hanover, Germany. “You have to understand aerodynamics for throwing to…