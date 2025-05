Now it’s the Conservatives’ turn. On Tuesday it was announced that Andrew Scheer will replace Pierre Poilievre as interim opposition leader until Poilievre, who lost his seat in Ottawa’s Carleton riding on election night, can rejoin the House. The plan is for Poilievre to run in Alberta, where MP Damien Kurek has offered to resign his seat in Battle River–Crowfoot to trigger a byelection.