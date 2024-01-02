Andy Cohen revealed on his “Daddy Diaries” podcast that he was a victim of bank fraud.

He says he fell for the scam because he thought it was related to a recently lost card.

His advice for people who think they might be getting scammed is: “just go to your bank branch.”

Andy Cohen says he lost “a lot of money” to scammers who pretended to be from his bank.

On a recent episode of his “Daddy Diaries” podcast, co-hosted by John Hill, Cohen recounted how he unwittingly became a victim of bank fraud.

The “Watch What Happens Live!” host explained that he fell for the scam because he thought it was related to a card he had recently lost.

“I had gotten an email on Sunday because I did lose a card, and I put in for it, and I got an email being like, ‘There might be fraud on your account. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is attached to the card I lost,'” Cohen said on the podcast.

Under the impression that he was interacting with his bank, Cohen logged into his bank account but realized something was amiss when they asked for his Apple ID and password.

“And I was like, okay, this never happens, so I bailed out,” the 55-year-old said. Unfortunately, it was too late.

“But I had already logged into my bank app, and I think somehow, my logging in through whatever this site was gave them access to my bank app,” Cohen said.

The TV and radio host says he subsequently received a call that showed up with a caller ID that matched the name of his bank.

At the time, he answered it under the belief it was legitimately from the bank’s fraud alert team — who were calling about the earlier hacking — not realizing it was from the same scammers with a disguised caller ID.

“They were naming credits that I had made — charges — because they clearly had access to my account,” Cohen said, adding that he “stayed on the line with this woman for an hour and 10 minutes.”

He also explained he was tricked into setting up call forwarding and message forwarding to the scammers, which meant that the bank couldn’t reach him about the money transfers from his account.

Instead, the calls were forwarded to the scammers, who then “confirmed the wires,” he continued.

“These people wired, out of two accounts that I have, a lot of money,” he said.

Cohen added that he was still “in the process” of trying to get his money back.

He then shared that he called his parents after the incident to let them know what happened and how to protect themselves from falling into the same trap as he did.

“So, I think part of my advice for people is: If you feel something is happening, just go to your bank branch,” Cohen said. “And when you get emails, look very closely at the email address they’re coming from. It might say your bank’s name, but click on the name, and then the email address will come up, and you’ll see that it’s some other random address.”

According to the FBI’s 2023 report, phishing schemes were the most highly-reported internet crime in 2022. There were 300,497 complaints filed, with a loss amounting to $52 million.

Phishing is a type of cybercrime where criminals get victims to give up personal or sensitive information by pretending to be someone else.

Fraudsters can use fake bank emails and fake shipping notifications, among other ploys, to scam victims of their money or even steal their identities.

Some scammers are also turning to AI to mimic the voices of people and try to swindle their loved ones out of cash.