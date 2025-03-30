



Scanning electron microscope image of Vibrio cholerae bacteria, which infect the digestive system. Credit: Ronald Taylor, Tom Kirn, Louisa Howard/Wikipedia

Angola’s cholera outbreak has now claimed 329 lives, the World Health Organization said Saturday, warning that the risk of further transmission in the country and surrounding areas was “very high.” The resource-rich African nation has been experiencing a substantial cholera outbreak since January, with a total of 8,543 cases as of March 23. Angola struggles with high poverty rates and poor sanitation despite its oil wealth. The WHO said the outbreak had rapidly spread to 16 out of Angola’s 21 provinces, affecting individuals of all age groups, with the highest burden among those aged under 20. “The Ministry of Health, with support from WHO and partners, is managing the cholera outbreak response through case detection, deployment of rapid response teams, community engagement and a vaccination campaign,” the UN health agency said. “Given the rapidly evolving outbreak, ongoing rainy season, and cross-border movement with neighboring countries, WHO assesses the risk of further transmission in Angola and surrounding areas as very high.” Namibia, Angola’s southern neighbor, recorded its first case of cholera in nearly a decade, the African Union’s health agency said earlier this month. The 55-year-old woman recovered and was discharged from hospital. Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through food and water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae, often from feces. It causes severe diarrhea, vomiting and muscle cramps. Cholera can kill within hours when not attended to, though it can be treated with simple oral rehydration, and antibiotics for more severe cases. There has been a global increase in cholera cases, and their geographical spread, since 2021. Between January 1 and March 23 this year, a total of 93,172 cases and 1,197 deaths were reported across 24 countries, with 60% of the cases in Africa, the WHO said. © 2025 AFP Citation:

Angola’s cholera outbreak has claimed more than 300 lives: WHO (2025, March 30)

retrieved 30 March 2025

