The planets offer exciting views in April. Jupiter is a brilliant object in the evening sky, although the observing window narrows as the Sun sets later each day. Mars is past its best, but remains bright and high in the sky. Mercury, Venus, and Saturn make an early-morning appearance before sunrise. And a special treatContinue reading “April 2025: What’s in the sky this month? Jupiter and Mars remain prominent, while Venus, Mercury, and Saturn rule the morning skies”

