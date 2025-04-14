Along a busy stretch of Arizona’s I-17, drivers aren’t the only ones trying to get from point A to point B. Elk, deer, black bears, and even mountain lions also need to move through the landscape – and right now, they’ve only got one option: cross the road.
The project area has seen more than its fair share of wildlife-vehicle collisions. Between 2018 and 2023, 58% of all wildlife-involved crashes between Stoneman Lake Road and Flagstaff occurred here. To make things safer for everyone, the Arizona Department of Transportation is building something new: a new bridge, covered in vegetation, connecting one side of the freeway to the other.
Construction begins in April. This wildlife bridge will allow animals to pass safely over the highway, while fencing along the road will guide them toward the crossings and away from traffic. The project is expected to be finished by 2026.
ADOT is working closely with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which has tracked animal movement using GPS collars to help pinpoint where wildlife is most likely to cross. It’s a data-driven approach that mirrors successful efforts in other states.
Wildlife crossings reconnect nature
It’s not just about preventing accidents—though those can be deadly for both animals and drivers. It’s also about reconnecting fragmented habitats. Roads like I-17 cut through migration corridors and natural ranges, making it harder for animals to find food, mates, and shelter. Wildlife crossings are one way to stitch those habitats back together.
The crossings are funded by a federal grant, and the project will cost $15.8 million. This project is part of the larger Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, where states across the country applied for and secured funding towards wildlife crossing projects. While roads may get busier, they are also getting smarter—and more wildlife-friendly.
Elk, deer, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, mountain lions, black bears, and Arizonans can now rest easier with safe passageways over the I-17 freeway.
Topics
Authors
Casey works on campaigns that protect and save America’s wildlife. Casey lives in Rocklin, California, and enjoys hiking, DJing, and rooting for the San Francisco Giants.