Along a busy stretch of Arizona’s I-17, drivers aren’t the only ones trying to get from point A to point B. Elk, deer, black bears, and even mountain lions also need to move through the landscape – and right now, they’ve only got one option: cross the road.

The project area has seen more than its fair share of wildlife-vehicle collisions. Between 2018 and 2023, 58% of all wildlife-involved crashes between Stoneman Lake Road and Flagstaff occurred here. To make things safer for everyone, the Arizona Department of Transportation is building something new: a new bridge, covered in vegetation, connecting one side of the freeway to the other.

Construction begins in April. This wildlife bridge will allow animals to pass safely over the highway, while fencing along the road will guide them toward the crossings and away from traffic. The project is expected to be finished by 2026.

ADOT is working closely with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, which has tracked animal movement using GPS collars to help pinpoint where wildlife is most likely to cross. It’s a data-driven approach that mirrors successful efforts in other states.