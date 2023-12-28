Armani Caesar celebrated Christmas this year by revealing that she’s pregnant.

The Griselda rapper took to Instagram on Christmas Day (December 25) with a sexy baby bump reveal for her half a million followers.

“From Mani to Mommy,” she wrote underneath a photo of her flaunting her pregnant belly while wearing lacy underwear and a frilly robe. “Merry Christmas.”

A$AP Ferg, Rico Love, Peter Rosenberg, Jozzy and 7xvethegenius were among those who congratulated the rapper in the comments section.

Caesar shared more images and videos from her maternity photoshoot on Wednesday (December 27), writing in the caption: “Best present ever.”

The identity of the father has yet to be revealed.

Armani Caesar released her latest album THE LIZ 2 in October 2022 via Griselda Records. The project included features from Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks and others.

During an interview with Billboard last year, Armani Caesar talked about her relationship with men and navigating the music industry as a woman.

“The good part is that I’m mostly around men,” she said. “I know how to get along with them, I know how to mob with them, I get along with them easier than I do with females, and they just taught me the game.

“Then I think the bad side is getting broken when shit don’t work out. Instead of falling to pieces when relationships don’t happen, or when I get let down I go into beast mode.”

related news Armani Caesar Reflects On DJ Shay’s Influence Over Her Career: ‘Shay Was The Visionary’ October 22, 2022

She continued: “That’s one of the things that’s helped me write my records. Like ‘Countdown’ was one of those records where it was like, ‘I’m talking about putting a bomb in a n-gga’s bed!’ But then it turned out to be a song ironically that most n-ggas liked. So weird.

“Either way, it’s about being an equal. You don’t get any slack just because you’re a woman. If anything, that’s your superpower, because you can look how you do and still make moves and hustle and go hard in this game and win.”

Armani Caesar signed to Griselda Records in March 2020, becoming the label’s first female rapper. She released her debut project THE LIZ in September 2020.