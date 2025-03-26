MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Top seed Alexander Zverev became the latest high seed to fall at the Miami Open on Wednesday, getting bounced by No. 17 seed Arthur Fils of France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a fourth-round men’s match postponed by rain.

Fils, who beat American Frances Tiafoe in his previous match in a marathon three setter, will face Jakub Mensik in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In the third set, Fils broke Zverev at 3-3 and kept the German moving. On match point, Fils pounded a ball down the left sideline that the top seed couldn’t retrieve.

Fils, 20, received treatment on his back after the first set but rallied to win the next two, winning in two hours.

“I was feeling not great in the rallies,” Fils said. “I’ve had a little problem in my back since I was young, so sometimes it hurts me a little bit. I had to find a rhythm, more aggressive and come into the court to play my game and not let him play. Because when you let him play, he is one of the best tennis players in the world. I’m really happy about the way I did it.”