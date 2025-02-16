“Zionist pig” was just one of the antisemitic insults hurled at Israel supporters by tens of thousands of London pro-Palestine demonstrators on Saturday, The Telegraph announced.

According to The Telegraph, the pro-Palestine marchers started shouting, “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Mohammed will return,” which is believed to be a threat to Jews and Israelis.

The rally cry was directed at Stop the Hate, a Jewish activist group.

One of the pro-Palestinian marchers made a Hitler salute at the Israel supporters, resulting in his arrest by the Metropolitan Police. The man, aged 79, was taken to a police station on suspicion of a public order offense.

“Nazi salute in full view of officers and directed at Jews,” said Stop the Hate on X. “How many more instances like this do Jewish Londoners have to endure before you do something to stop these hate marches?

“Judaism yes, Zionism no. The State of Israel has to go.”So, just to be clear, it’s a yes to Jews, but also, the world’s only Jewish state has to be eradicated?Zionism is the belief that Jews have the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. Eight in ten… pic.twitter.com/gFhecysyKo — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) February 15, 2025

‘Hate marches’

Stop the Hate added, “They’re not interested in peaceful solutions. They want to destroy all of Israel and Jews to be ethnically cleansed. These are hate marches.”

The pro-Palestine protesters headed towards the US embassy with signs reading “Stop arming Israel”, “Stand up to Trump” and “End the siege.”

According to organizers of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), the rally was one of the biggest since the start of the war.

In total, the Met Police announced it arrested eight people, including for public order offenses, breaching conditions, criminal damage, and support for a proscribed organization.