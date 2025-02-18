There is a chance that six hostages who were slated for release in the first phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal could be released on Saturday, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Hamas is still holding six living hostages who are supposed to be released in the first phase.

The source noted that negotiations were ongoing on the issue.

The reason for this was Hamas’s interest in advancing the release of Palestinian prisoners who had been released in the 2011 deal that saw the release of Gilad Schalit and were since imprisoned again, according to the source.

In addition, if this were to happen, Israel would allow caravans and heavy machinery to enter Gaza.

Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, February 15, 2025. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Later on Tuesday, an Israeli official noted that as part of the framework of the deal, Israel was committed to allowing caravans and heavy engineering equipment into Gaza after following inspection.

The source added that subject to Hamas’s compliance with the deal, Israel would begin to allow the entrance of such tools in a gradual and controlled manner.

Israeli delegation not given authority for second phase talks

An Israeli official told the Post that no heavy machinery had entered Gaza as of Tuesday morning after images of such tools entering Gaza circulated online.

On Monday, the security cabinet meeting ended with no vote or decision regarding the second phase of the hostage-ceasefire deal, granting no authority to the Israeli delegation in Cairo to hold talks on the issue.