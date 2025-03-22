As part of an initiative to rehabilitate tourism to the North, Mifal HaPais is financing free entrance to dozens of attractions, museums, heritage sites, visitor centers, guided tours, nature reserves, and national parks in the region.

The campaign includes the weekend of March 28-29 and the week before Passover: April 4-10.

Some of the major sites included in this initiative are: the Agamon Hula, the Knights’ Halls in Acre, the Golani Heritage Site, Tel Dan Nature Reserve, Snir (Hasbani) Nature Reserve, and the Regba Aqueduct.

The Hula Valley and the snow-covered peak of Mount Hermon (credit: Doron Kuperstein)

Opening the North

“We are allocating NIS 10 million to encourage the return of tourists and domestic tourism to the North and the Gaza border region by offering free entry and a variety of family-friendly attractions in these areas,” said Avigdor Yitzhaki, chairman of Mifal HaPais.

“The ‘North is Open’ initiative is not just about economic support for tourism; it is a clear message: The people of Israel will not abandon these beautiful regions,” added Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities.

For details, a full list of sites, and registration, visit: opennorth.co.il