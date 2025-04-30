The wildfires in Israel have made Jerusalem’s air quality one of the worst in the entire world as of Wednesday evening, according to IQAir.

At one point, Jerusalem was listed as having the worst air quality in the world, but as the hours have passed, it has since gone down to the third worst.

Strong winds have been buffeting throughout the country as the Fire and Rescue Authority uses strong chemicals to try to put the fires out.

As the fires rage on, Israel is not expecting to receive any international help until Thursday morning.

While the Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority works tirelessly to get the fires out, Hatzalah and MDA work alongside them to rescue anyone who is injured.

Police have arrested an east Jerusalem resident suspected of starting fires, as Hamas and other terrorist organizations attempt to incite arson close to Israeli communities in the West Bank.

View of a massive wildfire near Latrun, April 30, 2025. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON)

The fires are expected to last at least until Thursday morning, on Israel’s Independence Day, experts estimate.

Israel’s 77th Independence Day

All Independence Day ceremonies have been cancelled throughout Israel as per government instruction, due to safety measures.

Aside from fire safety, first responders have recommended that it is important to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities for the time being, due to how polluted the air currently is from all of the smoke.