British Counter Terrorism Police arrested five men on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police announced.

The arrests came as part of a pre-planned operation led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Four of the men were Iranian nationals and were detained under the 2006 Terrorism Act. The nationality of the fifth man, who was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), is yet to be established.

The five men were arrested in different areas of the UK: a 29-year-old man was arrested in Swindon; a 46-year-old man was arrested in west London; a 29-year-old man was arrested in Stockport; a 40-year-old man was arrested in the Rochdale area; and the final individual was arrested in Manchester.

The Met Police added that the investigation relates to a suspected plot to target a specific premises, but did not further specify the nature or location of the target. It did, however, confirm that police officers had been in contact with the target site to provide support.

People wave flags next to an Iranian missile on display during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 10, 2025. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter. We understand the public may be concerned, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant, and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then contact us.”

As part of the investigation, searches are being carried out at various addresses in the Greater Manchester, London, and Swindon areas. The arrests and search activity are being supported by officers from Greater Manchester Police and Wiltshire Police.

Iranian terror in UK

Iranian terror remains a significant threat to UK security, according to the country’s security services.

In a threat assessment given by the Counter Terrorism Operations Centre (CTOC) in London in October 2024, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said there has been “plot after plot here [ from Iran] in the UK, at an unprecedented pace and scale.”

Since January 2022, the UK’s security forces responded to twenty Iran-backed plots “presenting potentially lethal threats to British citizens and UK residents,” McCallum added.

“As events unfold in the Middle East, we will give our fullest attention to the risk of an increase in – or a broadening of – Iranian state aggression in the UK.”

McCallum detailed Iran’s proxy methods, with the regime making extensive use of criminals as proxies, “from international drug traffickers to low-level crooks.”

The former head of MI6 has also specifically warned that the IRGC’s activities in the UK pose a threat to the British Jewish community.