Over 300 Rabbis and Pastors gathered in Washington for the Israel Allies Foundation’s reception celebrating Israel’s Advocacy Day and Independence Day, the foundation said in a statement.

Members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus headlined the event, which was also attended by representatives from the Israel Allies Foundation, Eagles’ Wings, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition, American Christian Leaders for Israel, the Combat Antisemitism Movement, and more than 100 members of Congress.

The event emphasized US support for Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war and against the Iranian nuclear threat.

Participants also advocated for the release of the hostages still held in Gaza, the removal of Hamas from power in Gaza, and combating rising antisemitism in the US.

Global antisemitism increased more than twofold in 2024, driven by the ideological far-left, the Combat Antisemitism Movement reported earlier this month. This growth is the largest rise since World War II.

Attendees were encouraged by the turnout

The number of pro-Israel Jewish and Christian leaders who attended the gathering grew in 2025, with many of the pastors being first-time attendees.

“Faith-based diplomacy and Christian support for Israel are turning the tide in the United States. I am encouraged to see over 300 Christian and Jewish leaders uniting at the US Capitol to ensure that Israel remains a central focus for their elected officials,” Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said in his keynote speech.

“These courageous advocates will address urgent concerns, including the threat of a nuclear Iran, the rise of antisemitism in America, the need to end Hamas rule in Gaza, and the imperative to secure the safe return of all the hostages. I commend their efforts and pray for their success as they engage with lawmakers on these critical issues,” he added.

The co-chairs of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus issued a joint statement, emphasizing the need to limit Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons and reduce its influence in the Middle East.

“We remain committed to bolstering US-Israel relations and strengthening Israel’s security by working to prevent the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear weapons, aggressively countering its destabilizing regional aggression, and securing the release of all hostages held by Hamas terrorists, including five American citizens,” Representatives Chris Smith, Brad Sherman, Ronny Jackson, and Brad Schneider said.

