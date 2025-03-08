This International Women’s Day, Google decided to honour women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) through its famous Google Doodle. The Doodle artwork spotlights groundbreaking contributions by women who revolutionised space exploration, uncovered ancient discoveries, and pioneered lab research that fundamentally shaped our understanding of physics, chemistry, and biology.

Their work represents the ongoing progress towards gender equality, yet STEM remains one of the areas where significant gaps persist. Currently, women represent only 29% of the global STEM workforce, but this number grows larger every year. And these achievements represent just a small fraction of women’s contributions to science, Google stated in its description of the Doodle.

This day also comes as a reminder of the achievements of women who have shaped our world throughout history. And it is because of their collective brilliance that we are able to experience the wonders of the modern world.

The doodle is available on the Google homepage. Once you click on it, it takes you to another page with a whole lot of information on women in STEM and their work and achievements.

Last year, Google celebrated International Women’s Day by showcasing all the progress that had been made towards gender equality. On this day in 1975, the United Nations celebrated International Women’s Day for the first time.