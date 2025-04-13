At least one person died after a small plane carrying six people crashed on Saturday (April 12, 2025) afternoon about 50 miles (80 km) south of New York state capital Albany, the Federal Aviation Administration and police said.

The Mitsubishi MU-2B went down in a muddy field at 12:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) in Copake, New York, near the Massachusetts state line, and the plane was bound for the Columbia County Airport, near Hudson, New York, the Columbia County Sheriff’s office said.

It was not immediately clear if there were other injuries or fatalities.

Both the FAA and the local sheriff’s office said that National Transportation Safety Board officials would provide more information on Sunday (April 13, 2025).

At a press conference, Columbia’s Undersheriff, Jacqueline Salvatore, told reporters that snow and wet ground were hampering response efforts.

“It’s in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult,” she said.

It was not immediately clear Saturday afternoon what had caused the plane to crash.