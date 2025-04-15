Daily Quiz | On Leonardo da Vinci

'Salvator Mundi', a work of Leonardo da Vinci which was sold at a Chistie's auction for a world record $450m in 2017 to a private collector

Under which Florentine master artist did Leonardo do his apprenticeship?

What is common to Atlanticus, Arundel, Leicester, Madrid I and II?

Answer : These are some of the notebooks or Codices containing many of Da Vinci's notes and drawings

The most famous work of Da Vinci is of course the 'Mona Lisa'. Can you tell whose portrait is the painting?

Answer : Lisa Gherardini del Giocondo, the wife of a Florentine silk merchant

Which is Da Vinci’s largest painting, covering over 40 square metres, and found on the former refectory of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan?

Name the technique Leonardo used in many of his paintings to create a soft, gradual transition between tones and colours?

What is special about the work 'The Virgin and Laughing Child' housed in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London

Answer : Da Vinci scholars have attributed it to da Vinci as "the artist's only surviving sculpture"

What is the more common name for the portrait of Cecilia Gallerani, the lover of his patron Ludovico Sforza?

Answer : 'The Lady with an Ermine'