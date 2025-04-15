Daily Quiz | On Leonardo da Vinci
1 / 8 |
Under which Florentine master artist did Leonardo do his apprenticeship?
2 / 8 |
What is common to Atlanticus, Arundel, Leicester, Madrid I and II?
3 / 8 |
The most famous work of Da Vinci is of course the ‘Mona Lisa’. Can you tell whose portrait is the painting?
4 / 8 |
Which is Da Vinci’s largest painting, covering over 40 square metres, and found on the former refectory of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan?
5 / 8 |
Name the technique Leonardo used in many of his paintings to create a soft, gradual transition between tones and colours?
6 / 8 |
What is special about the work ‘The Virgin and Laughing Child’ housed in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London
7 / 8 |
What is the more common name for the portrait of Cecilia Gallerani, the lover of his patron Ludovico Sforza?
8 / 8 |
Name the work attributed to da Vinci which was sold at a Chistie’s auction for a world record $450m in 2017 to a private collector
Published – April 15, 2025 05:10 pm IST