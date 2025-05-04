Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Prague on Sunday (May 4, 2025) for a two-day visit, Czech politicians said.

Czech news agency CTK said a plane carrying Zelenskyy and his wife Olena landed in Prague before midday (10 a.m. GMT).

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky posted a picture on X of him welcoming Mr. Zelenskyy with a handshake.

Dnes jsem na Ruzyni přivítal prezidenta @ZelenskyyUa, lídra svobodného světa. pic.twitter.com/cZaCFZuzNQ — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) May 4, 2025

President Petr Pavel’s office said he would receive the Ukrainian first couple at Prague Castle on Sunday (May 4, 2025) afternoon.

The Czech Republic — a member of the European Union and NATO — has provided Ukraine with substantial humanitarian and military support since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

It has received over half a million war refugees and supplied the Ukrainian Army with equipment including tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters.

Prague also backs a European drive to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine, financed largely by NATO allies.

This is designed to make up in part for the EU’s not meeting its promise to supply one million shells to Ukraine.

Mr. Pavel, a former NATO general, last received Mr. Zelenskyy in Prague in 2023.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the speakers of both parliament chambers said they would meet Mr. Zelenskyy in Prague on Monday (May 5, 2025).