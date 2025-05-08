Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called for restraint between India and Pakistan upon landing in New Delhi on Thursday (May 8, 2025).

“We hope that India and Pakistan will prevent the escalation of tension in the region,” Mr. Araqchi said, reiterating calls for restraint he made during his visit to Pakistan on Monday.

‘Operation Sindoor’ LIVE updates day 2

New Delhi warned any Pakistani response would warrant retaliation, fuelling fears of a larger military conflict in one of the world’s most dangerous – and most populated – nuclear flashpoint regions.

Mr. Araqchi’s visit to India was pre-planned to attend a joint economic commission between the two countries.

“Our region needs peace, especially to expand economic cooperation between regional countries, and we hope this will happen,” the Foreign Minister added.