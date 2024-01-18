Jack Lawrie, who holds the Scottish men’s best time in the 400 metre hurdles discipline, has said that he is bringing his competitive career in athletics to an end.

The 27-year-old, a former Beath High School pupil who represented Pitreavie AAC during his career, is retiring after 13 years in the sport, which has provided him with Scottish titles, appearances at the prestigious annual Loughborough International, and selection recognition with Scotland, and also Great Britain and Northern Ireland at age group levels.

In 2022, Lawrie set a new Scottish record in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 50.07 seconds at the Austrian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event.

The previous best, 50.24, had stood for 21 years and, not only did Lawrie break it, he went on to beat his own newly acquired record at the England Athletics Senior and Para Open Championships, where he ran a time of 50.04.

Speaking to scottishathletics on his decision to quit the sport, he said: “I feel like the time is right now to step away from athletics.

“I must admit that physically I still feel good – apart from an Achilles – but I just feel now that other aspects of my life are starting to take more of a priority, and I could not commit the required effort into athletics any more.

“I’m not one for half measures, so it became a case of all-in or all-out.”

Lawrie said he felt that the time is right to step away from the sport. (Image: Bobby Gavin / scottishathletics.)

Lawrie, who in 2018 was named as Dunfermline and West Fife Sports Council’s Sports Personality of the Year for the preceding 12 months, said that he felt his career highlights “are at a minimum” when reflecting on his achievements.

In 2017, he ran for GB at the European Athletics Under-23 Championships in Poland, where he finished seventh, and competed at a European Juniors event two years prior.

Lawrie, who represented Pitreavie throughout his career as well as Woodford Green Athletics Club with Essex Ladies, won in Loughborough representing Scotland last year, in which he also placed fifth in the final of the UK Athletics Championships.

He was also a winner at the scottishathletics 4J Studios Senior / Under-17 Championships in 2023 and, reflecting on his successes in the sport, he continued: “It might sound daft but the career highlights are at a minimum. With every high there seemed to be a disappointment.

“Perhaps the best example is the night I became Scottish national record holder for 400m hurdles (in June 2022). That was great, but I still missed a Commonwealth Games qualifying time in that race.

“However, it has been 13 years competing and I’ve enjoyed the journey along the way. My first season at age 14, I raced the 80m hurdles as a first year U15 athlete. My last race was at 27-year-old.

“I want to thank my coaches overs the years, club folk, volunteers and officials at events. Also team managers with GB and NI and with Scotland.

“I’ve always appreciated that kind of support and was really proud to win international vests.”

Pitreavie said: “Good luck to ex-Pitreavie athlete Jack Lawrie, who officially retires from the sport.

“He ends his career with the Scottish 400m hurdles record with a time of 50.04, and many Scotland and GB & NI vests to his name.”

Lawrie’s coach, Jared Deacon, wrote on social media: “Jack has become the best (male) 400m hurdler ever from Scotland.

“Competed at international championships and leaves the sport unbeaten in the event by another Scottish athlete and with the Scottish record in the bag.

Jack has become the best 400m hurdler ever from Scotland. Competed at international championships & leaves the sport unbeaten in the event by another Scottish athlete & with the Scottish record in the bag. Better to burn out than fade away. pic.twitter.com/YVqmupBYYF — Jared Deacon OLY (@jaredmdeacon) December 29, 2023

“Better to burn out than fade away.”

scottishathletics added: “Everyone at scottishathletics, as governing body, would like to wish Jack best wishes for the future and sure we speak for athletics in Scotland with those sentiments, too.”