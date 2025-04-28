Image: Dubai Media Office

The 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) opens today at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 2,800 exhibitors and over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

International exhibitors account for 67 per cent of the companies showcased this year, with the Middle East comprising 33 per cent, highlighting the growing global significance of the event, which runs from April 28-May 1.

Held under the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,” ATM 2025 will explore how cross-border, cross-industry, and community connectivity is shaping the future of tourism.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME for Arabian Travel Market, said ATM 2025 is on track to break records in both attendance and exhibitor participation. “We have added two additional halls this year and will deliver the ATM Conference Programme across three dynamic content stages – the Global Stage, Future Stage, and Business Events Stage,” she said.

Asia has emerged as the fastest-growing region at ATM, with exhibitor participation rising by 20 per cent year-on-year, driven by enhanced regional connectivity and stronger international ties.

Asian destinations showcased this year include Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

India’s presence at ATM 2025 has increased by 30 per cent, fuelled by strong participation from regional tourism boards such as Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, alongside airline carriers including Air India and Air India Express.

International markets account for over 52 per cent of visitor registrations, while UAE and GCC visitors contribute 48 per cent of the total.

The top five international markets for ATM 2025 are India, Egypt, the UK, Türkiye, and the US.

New features at ATM 2025

The event will also feature ATM Travel Tech’s new Start-Up and Innovation Zone, showcasing travel pioneers and an immersive VR experience.

The fourth edition of the Start-Up Pitch Battle will spotlight innovative minds from the Middle East.

A key highlight this year is the launch of IBTM@ATM, a dedicated zone connecting business event buyers with venues, hotels, convention bureaus, tourism boards, and airlines.

The Business Events Stage will host discussions on strategies to unlock growth in business events and corporate travel.

Highlights include a formal welcome by Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), and a panel session on how global events and festivals drive socio-economic growth, featuring speakers from ICCA, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO).

ATM 2025 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre.

Strategic partners include the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Destination Partner, Emirates as Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as Official DMC Partner.