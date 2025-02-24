ATMOS EU Funding Drives PHOENIX 2 Advancement



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 24, 2025













ATMOS Space Cargo a leading European space logistics startup has received a total funding package of euro 13.1 million from the European Innovation Council Accelerator a flagship component of the European Union Horizon Europe framework This financial boost reinforces the companys innovative role in the space sector





The EIC Accelerator targets firms that develop breakthrough innovations capable of creating new markets or reshaping established ones The funding is allocated as a euro 2.5 million non-refundable grant combined with euro 5.3 million equity from the EIC fund and an equal amount in private equity





Following its announcement regarding the upcoming Bandwagon-3 mission by SpaceX the company confirmed that its PHOENIX 1 capsule will undertake its first test flight no earlier than April 2025 Additional mission specifics are available on the ATMOS website





The new funding will accelerate the development of the PHOENIX 2 capsule ATMOS will use these resources to enhance its engineering and testing capabilities while preparing for two mandated test flights that fit its planned timeline for full commercial deployment





In December 2024 the company finalized a commercial contract for seven re-entry missions with Space Cargo Unlimited securing its status as a key industry player and providing a solid foundation for its future space logistics operations through 2027





The PHOENIX return capsule offers innovative re-entry technology The initial design can carry payloads up to 100 kg while future models aim to transport several tonnes including complete rocket stages





Advancements in inflatable heat shield technology further enhance the PHOENIX platform The new heat shields extend mission durations from three hours to three months while lowering downmass costs and broadening access to microgravity research and in-space manufacturing for diverse sectors such as life sciences biotechnology defense and institutional bodies





ATMOS is actively working on an inflatable heat shield designed to recover entire rocket stages as part of the European Commission backed ICARUS consortium formed in February 2024 Further details are available on the company website





