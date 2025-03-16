The Auburn Tigers were selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

Joining the Tigers as No. 1 seeds will be the Duke Blue Devils, Houston Cougars and Florida Gators.

Auburn will be the No. 1 seed in the South Region, with the Cougars leading the Midwest, the Blue Devils atop the East and the Gators headlining the West.

The full bracket was revealed on Selection Sunday, with the tournament slated to begin on Tuesday with the First Four before the opening round begins on Thursday.

One of the teams who will be partaking in the first four will be the North Carolina Tar Heels. The basketball blue blood was on the bubble, but earned the chance to play for the 11th seed in the South.

Other notable schools that were on the bubble who snuck into the tourney include Texas (which benefitted from the strength of its conference), the Longhorns’ first four opponent the Xavier Musketeers, and the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Tar Heels, Musketeers, Aztecs and Longhorns were the last four teams in according to the NCAA.

The first four schools that were left out include Big Ten stalwarts the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Boise State Broncos.

The SEC will be well represented in the bracket, with a whopping 14 of the conference’s 16 teams making the 68-team field — an NCAA men’s record for most bids by a single conference.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will run from Thursday through March 23, with the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight taking place from March 27 through March 30.

This year’s men’s Final Four will take place in San Antonio, beginning with the national semifinals on April 5 and the national championship game on April 7.