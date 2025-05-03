SYDNEY – The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has projected that opposition leader Peter Dutton is set to lose his seat in a nationwide federal election.

Mr Dutton held the seat of Dickson in the northern state of Queensland with a margin of 1.7 per cent at the last federal election in 2022.

The ABC has already forecasted Mr Dutton’s opposition coalition has lost the election to the incumbent centre-left Labor Party.

Mr Dutton, the Liberal Party leader and a former policeman with a reputation for being tough on crime and immigration, has been dogged by his perceived ideological closeness to US President Donald Trump throughout the campaign. REUTERS

