The Avalanche Foundation is expanding its support of meme coins. This move could further boost the popularity of Avalanche, a low-fee and high-throughput blockchain, and even support its native coin, AVAX.

Avalanche Foundation To Support Meme Coins

Taking to X on December 29, the foundation said it would continue its Culture Catalyst initiative to encourage meme coin activity, among others, including Real-World Assets (RWAs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more. This campaign, they continue, aims to foster innovation and propel the adoption of blockchains by supporting the creation of “new forms of creativity, culture, and lifestyle.”

The Avalanche Foundation believes that meme coins have carved out a significant niche in crypto, representing the collective spirit and shared interests of diverse crypto communities. By recognizing and encouraging this culture, the foundation hopes to develop and expand the Avalanche ecosystem, attracting new users.

As they resume Culture Catalyst, the foundation will start by purchasing select Avalanche-based meme coins to create a collection. The selection process will be based on several critical criteria, including the number of holders, liquidity thresholds, project maturity, principles of a fair launch, and overall social sentiment.

This move is a significant step for the Avalanche Foundation, as it indicates a growing recognition of the potential of meme coins to drive innovation and growth. It is because meme coins have become increasingly popular in recent years, often attracting large communities and generating significant trading volume. According to CoinMarketCap data on December 29, meme coins have a cumulative market cap of over $23 billion.

Will AVAX And COQ Extend Gains In 2024?

The foundation’s support for meme coins could further boost the popularity of Avalanche, as it will bring more attention to AVAX, a coin used for paying network fees. Thus far, AVAX remains in an uptrend, adding nearly 400% from October 2023 lows. Though there has been a cool-off, buyers have the upper hand. With rising demand triggered by more meme coins deploying on Avalanche, AVAX prices will likely float even higher.

One of the Avalanche-based meme coins, COQ, is among the top 10 most liquid. According to DEX Tools data, there are over 34,000 COQ holders when writing. As of December 29, Dogecoin (DOGE) is the largest and most valuable meme coin, with over $13.2 billion in market cap. However, the launch and subsequent stellar performance of COQ propelled it to command a market cap of $114 million.

