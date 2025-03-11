Southern California is about to get drenched by new storms this week. Here is what you need to know.

Storm 1

The first of the storms arrived in the Southland on Monday evening and is bringing light rain and gusty winds to some areas south of Point Conception, according to the National Weather Service.

By the afternoon the storm will be far enough east that the only rain will occur across southern L.A. County, especially the San Gabriel mountains and valley, the weather service said Tuesday.

Storm 2

Then a powerful atmospheric river is expected to arrive early Wednesday, bringing heavy rain along the coast through Thursday, with significant impacts to the mountains as it moves east through the week.

Impacts

The second storm poses the biggest concern. It could rain 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the higher elevations, the weather service said. Officials said they expect to issue a flood watch alert from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

There is a possibility of heavier showers and thunderstorms hitting the southwest-facing mountains and foothills, areas that are prone to such storm patterns Mountains and foothills could see flooded roads while areas near burn scars could experience flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides.

Snow levels

Forecasters predict snow in mountain areas at elevations of 3,000 to 4,000 feet Wednesday, possibly dropping down to 2,500 feet Thursday. The San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains could see snow at around 6,000 feet.

In the San Diego County mountains, snow may fall at 6,500 feet. Heavy snow and strong winds, gusting from 40 to 60 mph, are expected across the Sierra Nevada and Northern California.

Roads

Interstate 5 in the Tejon Pass, Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley and Highways 33 and 154 could see issues.

Mudslides and flooding

Those that could be at risk include areas that burned in the Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset and Eaton fires. L.A. County officials said they are prepared and feel confident.