Irish talent shines across multiple BAFTA TV categories

BAFTA TV 2025 nominations have honored Irish acting talent by announcing first-time nominations for Lola Petticrew and Nicola Coughlan. Petticrew has been nominated for Leading Actress award for her role as Dolours Price in Disney+’s Say Nothing, and Coughlan received a nomination for Best Female Performance in Comedy category for her work in Big Mood.

The Irish entertainment community has represented itself through many more categories than these particular nominations. The television drama Blue Lights received recognition for Best Drama Series, which strengthens the profile of Irish storytelling skills. Graham Norton received his 18th nomination with recognition for his work on The Graham Norton Show in the Best Entertainment Performance category. The Disney+ drama Rivals achieved six nominations for its production starring Irish actors Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit.

The Netflix release Baby Reindeer takes the biggest bet with eight nomination wins, including Best Actor for Richard Gadd and Supporting Actress for Jessica Gunning. Gadd adapted his show based on actual past events, drawing recognition from viewers, especially following a female claim to being the basis of character in the show. ITV produced Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and Apple TV+ aired Slow Horses, with each earning six nominations.

Also Read: Nintendo Direct March 2025: Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends Z-A, and more unveiled in latest showcase



Top-tier performances dominate acting categories

The competitors in the Leading Actress division exhibit compelling acting prowess. Among the nominees alongside Petticrew include Monica Dolan for Sherwood, Anna Maxwell Martin for Until I Kill You, Billie Piper for Scoop, and Marisa Abela for Industry. The role of Dolan in Mr Bates vs The Post Office earned her more widespread recognition as she exposed the UK’s Horizon IT scandal.

Live Events

Supporting actors Christopher Chung and Jonathan Pryce from Slow Horses, and Damian Lewis from Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light and McKinley Belcher III from Eric have also received nominations.

Celebrating diverse genres and entertainment

The reality and entertainment divisions present strong nominees among the potential winners. The Traitors by Claudia Winkleman has received dual recognition in the Reality TV category and the Best Entertainment Performance section. Celebrity presenter Graham Norton represents Ireland as he enters the Entertainment category nominations at the BAFTAs along with Ant & Dec (Saturday Night Takeaway), Joe Lycett (Late Night Lycett), Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett (Rob and Romesh Vs), and Stacey Solomon (Sort Your Life Out).

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will broadcast on April 27, while the main BAFTA Television Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on May 11.

Also Read: Nintendo launches smartphone app Nintendo Today to connect with its community directly; Check features



FAQs:

