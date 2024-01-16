Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian has released yet another hefty update, this time aimed at fixing bugs and making improvements to the backend. Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 17 is available to download right now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, while a Mac update containing hotfix 16 and 17 will be released in the coming days. A separate Xbox console firmware update is scheduled to launch on January 16, which should fix the save bug corrupting files on Series X|S.

In the meantime, Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 17 makes improvements to the performance and code, gameplay and combat, the user-interface, and the flow and scripting.

Indeed, as part of the latest update, Larian has increased the compression of save games, which should fix issues that arise with some of the larger save files.

Larian has been able to reduce the size of save files by removing summons no longer in the game.

One of the more interesting improvements revolves around Gale, who will no longer leave the party if you don’t offer him any magic items.

Larian explains more: “Gale will no longer permanently leave the party if you don’t offer him any magic items while talking to him – unless you’re abundantly clear that you don’t plan on ever doing so.”

You can check out the full list of Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix 17 patch notes below….