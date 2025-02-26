As Yarden Bibas buried his wife, Shiri Bibas, 32, and two young sons, Ariel Bibas, 4, and baby Kfir Bibas on Wednesday, three pieces of music played that represented his thoughts and feelings during the impossibly difficult day.
They weren’t the familiar Israeli songs often heard at funerals and memorial ceremonies, but rather from the soundtrack of Yarden and Shiri’s life together, which began when they were introduced by mutual friends and as they fell in love, said one of the speakers at the funeral.
“Music always filled the home of Yarden and Shiri,” said Carmit Palty Katzir, a family friend who acted as MC at the funeral and has also faced her family tragedy.
Her father, Rami Katzir, was killed on October 7, while her mother and brother were taken hostage. Her mother, Hana Katzir, was released in November 2023 and died a year later. Elad Katzir was killed in captivity, and his body was returned during an IDF operation in Gaza.
“The words describe the place where Yarden is now,” said Palty Katzir.
The lyrics of “Angel of Mercy” by American heavy metal singer Zakk Wylde and his Black Label Society band filled the cemetery, where hundreds of invited guests were seated in front of the grave that held one single coffin for Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, covered with wreaths of flowers.
“I woke alone today
For all the birds have flown
Inside this empty house
Which no longer feels like home
No angel of mercy
Is gonna hear my call (oh no)
No angel of mercy
To dry the tears that shall not fall”
Yarden Bibas also chose “Roman Sky” by Avenged Sevenfold, another American heavy metal band with thousands of Israeli fans and with lyrics about the heavens as he mourned his two little boys, Ariel and Kfir.
“Just before you go, tell us how the heavens flow
Weightless evermore, as you walk beyond that door
Shine forever true
Shared with us the world well before your time
Though they took your voice words forever shine”
The final song, “Hold on to Memories” by American hard rock band Disturbed and its lead singer David Draiman, offered more of a personal connection to the mourners.
Draiman, who is Jewish and visits Israel regularly, including last June in a solidarity trip after October 7, recorded a post earlier Wednesday on social media, with a personal message for Yarden Bibas:
In the video, Draiman looked directly at the camera and said, “Dear, dear Yarden, hello, my brother.”
Offering his condolences, Draiman said, “All of the Jewish nation is crying with you today. Hold on to the memories of your family, your children, your loving wife. We all will.”
For #YardenBibas#WeAreAllBibas#AmYisraelChai #HoldOnToMemories pic.twitter.com/bfEIZ8dgWm
— David Draiman ???????????????? (@davidmdraiman) February 26, 2025
With a deep sigh, Draiman concluded, “May the memories of your children and beloved wife, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir be a blessing to you always. Am Yisrael Chai, my brother, stay strong.”
Draimain wrote the 2018 song “Hold on to Memories” to memorialize rockers such as Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, Pantera’s Dimebag and Vinnie Paul, Avenged Sevenfold’s Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan, and more.
“Listen, everyone
The time will come when all of us say goodbye
Feel that aching in your heart
Leaving you broken inside
But we’re never really gone
As long as there’s a memory in your mind
So now go do the best things in life
Take a bite of this world while you can
Make the most of the rest of your life
Make a ride of this world while you can”
