As Yarden Bibas buried his wife, Shiri Bibas, 32, and two young sons, Ariel Bibas, 4, and baby Kfir Bibas on Wednesday, three pieces of music played that represented his thoughts and feelings during the impossibly difficult day.

They weren’t the familiar Israeli songs often heard at funerals and memorial ceremonies, but rather from the soundtrack of Yarden and Shiri’s life together, which began when they were introduced by mutual friends and as they fell in love, said one of the speakers at the funeral.

“Music always filled the home of Yarden and Shiri,” said Carmit Palty Katzir, a family friend who acted as MC at the funeral and has also faced her family tragedy.

Her father, Rami Katzir, was killed on October 7, while her mother and brother were taken hostage. Her mother, Hana Katzir, was released in November 2023 and died a year later. Elad Katzir was killed in captivity, and his body was returned during an IDF operation in Gaza.

“The words describe the place where Yarden is now,” said Palty Katzir.

The lyrics of “Angel of Mercy” by American heavy metal singer Zakk Wylde and his Black Label Society band filled the cemetery, where hundreds of invited guests were seated in front of the grave that held one single coffin for Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, covered with wreaths of flowers.

“I woke alone today

For all the birds have flown

Inside this empty house

Which no longer feels like home

No angel of mercy

Is gonna hear my call (oh no)

No angel of mercy

To dry the tears that shall not fall”

Yarden Bibas also chose “Roman Sky” by Avenged Sevenfold, another American heavy metal band with thousands of Israeli fans and with lyrics about the heavens as he mourned his two little boys, Ariel and Kfir.

“Just before you go, tell us how the heavens flow

Weightless evermore, as you walk beyond that door

Shine forever true

Shared with us the world well before your time

Though they took your voice words forever shine”

The final song, “Hold on to Memories” by American hard rock band Disturbed and its lead singer David Draiman, offered more of a personal connection to the mourners.

Draiman, who is Jewish and visits Israel regularly, including last June in a solidarity trip after October 7, recorded a post earlier Wednesday on social media, with a personal message for Yarden Bibas:

In the video, Draiman looked directly at the camera and said, “Dear, dear Yarden, hello, my brother.”

Offering his condolences, Draiman said, “All of the Jewish nation is crying with you today. Hold on to the memories of your family, your children, your loving wife. We all will.”

With a deep sigh, Draiman concluded, “May the memories of your children and beloved wife, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir be a blessing to you always. Am Yisrael Chai, my brother, stay strong.”

Draimain wrote the 2018 song “Hold on to Memories” to memorialize rockers such as Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, Pantera’s Dimebag and Vinnie Paul, Avenged Sevenfold’s Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan, and more.

“Listen, everyone

The time will come when all of us say goodbye

Feel that aching in your heart

Leaving you broken inside

But we’re never really gone

As long as there’s a memory in your mind

So now go do the best things in life

Take a bite of this world while you can

Make the most of the rest of your life

Make a ride of this world while you can”