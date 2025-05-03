Rakefet Russak-Aminoach Team8 managing partner Ohad Kab

Rakefet Russak-Aminoach started her career as an accountant, and today she’s the managing partner of an Israeli startup foundry. Her unconventional path was made even more indirect by multiple stops in C-suites on the way.

She was CEO of KPMG Israel. And then she was the CEO of what is now Israel’s largest bank. At Bank Leumi, she orchestrated a massive, disruptive technological shift, becoming Salesforce’s first customer in Israel and bringing — sometimes dragging — the bank into the digital age.

She also founded Israel’s first mobile-only bank. But now, she’s moved off the corporate ladder and into venture capital as Managing Partner of Team8 — a startup foundry.

Russak-Aminoach spoke to Business Insider about how her corporate career informs her tech investing.

This Q&A has been edited for clarity and length.

How did you get into VC?

When I decided to step down from the bank, I didn’t have the option that many CEOs have — to take on a larger company. Because there wasn’t one.

I decided that I wanted to be in the best industry in Israel, and that was tech.

To transform Bank Leumi, I often didn’t build the technology; many times, I worked with fintechs. As an organization, we always asked ourselves, ‘Should we buy? Or should we build?

This is how I built Israel’s first neobank.

I made Bank Leumi much, much more advanced with digital tools, but I wanted to have an app to attract more youngsters to the bank. This became Israel’s fastest-growing bank.

So I was very much into the high-tech world. And even more than that, at a certain point, I said, ‘How come we don’t have a bank tailored to startups in Israel?’

So I built Leumitech, which is a very successful segment of Bank Leumi today.

Two years into my tenure, I had a cybersecurity event at the bank, and I needed help. I met Nadav Zafrir, the CEO of Check Point Software, a cybersecurity company.

The incident itself was terrible, but they were amazing. And I gained a friend. Eventually, when I decided to leave banking, the only thing that was interesting to me was tech.

So he said, ‘Why don’t you try building Fintech?’. Fast-forward five years, and we lead a group of cyber, fintech, data, enterprise tech, and digital health startups.

Our company, which has 80 employees, 12 partners, has helped build 23 startups and invested in 25 more.