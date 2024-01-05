“Barbenheimer” keeps making a splash. The British Academy on Friday unveiled the longlists for its 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in all 24 categories, and Greta Gerwig’s pink juggernaut Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon are leading the pack with 15 mentions each. They are followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things with 14.

Meanwhile, Maestro earned 12 longlists mentions, Saltburn 11, while The Zone of Interest and All of Us Strangers got 10 each.

Among the leading actors and actresses featuring on the longlists are such names as Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Sandra Hüller, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Scott, Jeffrey Wright, Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, Colman Domingo and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hüller, who has drawn serious awards buzz for two movies, proved why on Friday. She features on the BAFTA longlists for leading actress for her work in Anatomy of a Fall, as well as for supporting actress for her role in The Zone of Interest. With its 10 mentions in the BAFTA longlists, the latter could become the next All Quiet on the Western Front – an international film that becomes a big winner.

The longlists are the result of the first round of voting across all categories. Round 2 of voting kicks off on Friday. The final nominations will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 18 via a livestream hosted by actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 in London.

BAFTA has published nominations longlists since the 2020 unveiling of a major overhaul of its voting procedures to address a lack of diversity at its film awards. The move was one of some 120 wide-ranging changes for the BAFTA Film Awards.

“The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it’s a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA,” said BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs. “Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up.”

In 2023, Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front led the BAFTA winners with seven honors, including for best film and best director for Edward Berger, followed by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin with four awards.

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man) will host this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.

See the full 2024 longlists, and voting details, below, with film titles and people’s names listed in alphabetical order.

BEST FILM

10 films will advance in the best film category. 234 eligible films were submitted for consideration. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

15 films will advance in the outstanding British film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 76 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

10 films will advance in the outstanding debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 52 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

The End We Start From

How To Have Sex

If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There?

Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

10 films will advance in the film not in the English language category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films and will vote for the overall winning film. 59 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy And The Heron

The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARY

10 films will advance in the documentary category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations. In the final round the documentary opt-in chapter votes to determine the winning film. 60 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Deepest Breath

High & Low – John Galliano

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

ANIMATED FILM

Eight films will advance in the animated film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate four films and will vote for the winning film. 17 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

DIRECTOR

16 films will advance in the director category. Members of the directing chapter vote for their top 16 to determine the longlist, of which the top female, male, and directors who identify as non-binary (within the voting results range of the top 10 female/male directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with female/male gender parity upheld, and of which the top two are nominated regardless of gender. A longlisting jury selects the final places from the next eight placed female, male & non-binary directors (placed within this voting results range). A nominating jury selects four directors from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six directors. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 206 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Priscilla

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the original screenplay category. Members of the writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 100 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the adapted screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 61 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Dumb Money

The Killer

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

LEADING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the leading actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 94 performances were submitted for consideration.

Annette Bening NYAD

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple

Greta Lee Past Lives

Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon

Margot Robbie Barbie

Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

LEADING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the leading actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 108 performances were submitted for consideration.

Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan Saltburn

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo Rustin

George MacKay Femme

Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Teo Yoo Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the supporting actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 224 performances were submitted for consideration.

America Ferrera Barbie

Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon

Claire Foy All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster NYAD

Julianne Moore May December

Rosamund Pike Saltburn

Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest

SUPPORTING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the supporting actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 338 performances were submitted for consideration.

Anthony Hopkins One Life

Ben Whishaw Passages

Dominic Sessa The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi Saltburn

Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

CASTING

10 films will advance in the casting category. Members of the casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round, all film voting members select the winning film. 128 films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Saltburn

Scrapper

CINEMATOGRAPHY

10 films will advance in the cinematography category. Members of the cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 186 films were submitted for consideration.

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

COSTUME DESIGN

10 films will advance in the costume design category. Members of the costume and make-up & hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 129 films were submitted for consideration.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

EDITING

10 films will advance in the editing category. Members of the editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 197 films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

MAKE UP & HAIR

10 films will advance in the make-up & hair category. Members of the costume design and the make-up & hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 124 films were submitted for consideration.

Barbie

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Wonka

ORIGINAL SCORE

10 films will advance in the original score category. Members of the music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 131 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View.

American Fiction

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

PRODUCTION DESIGN

10 films will advance in the production design category. Members of the production design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 151 films were submitted for consideration.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

10 films will advance in the special visual effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 73 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration) can be submitted and are published on BAFTA View.

Barbie

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

SOUND

10 films will advance in the sound category Members of the sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 172 films were submitted for consideration.

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films will advance in the British short animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.

Crab Day

Sweet Like Lemons

The Smeds and The Smoos

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

World to Roam

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the British short film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.