“Barbenheimer” keeps making a splash. The British Academy on Friday unveiled the longlists for its 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in all 24 categories, and Greta Gerwig’s pink juggernaut Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s biographical epic Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese’s Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon are leading the pack with 15 mentions each. They are followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’ black-comedy science fantasy Poor Things with 14.
Meanwhile, Maestro earned 12 longlists mentions, Saltburn 11, while The Zone of Interest and All of Us Strangers got 10 each.
Among the leading actors and actresses featuring on the longlists are such names as Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Sandra Hüller, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Andrew Scott, Jeffrey Wright, Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti, Colman Domingo and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Hüller, who has drawn serious awards buzz for two movies, proved why on Friday. She features on the BAFTA longlists for leading actress for her work in Anatomy of a Fall, as well as for supporting actress for her role in The Zone of Interest. With its 10 mentions in the BAFTA longlists, the latter could become the next All Quiet on the Western Front – an international film that becomes a big winner.
The longlists are the result of the first round of voting across all categories. Round 2 of voting kicks off on Friday. The final nominations will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 18 via a livestream hosted by actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 in London.
BAFTA has published nominations longlists since the 2020 unveiling of a major overhaul of its voting procedures to address a lack of diversity at its film awards. The move was one of some 120 wide-ranging changes for the BAFTA Film Awards.
“The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it’s a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA,” said BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs. “Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up.”
In 2023, Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front led the BAFTA winners with seven honors, including for best film and best director for Edward Berger, followed by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin with four awards.
David Tennant (Doctor Who, Inside Man) will host this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony.
See the full 2024 longlists, and voting details, below, with film titles and people’s names listed in alphabetical order.
BEST FILM
10 films will advance in the best film category. 234 eligible films were submitted for consideration. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
15 films will advance in the outstanding British film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 76 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All of Us Strangers
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- The Deepest Breath
- The Great Escaper
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- One Life
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Tetris
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
10 films will advance in the outstanding debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 52 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- The End We Start From
- How To Have Sex
- If the Streets Were on Fire
- Is There Anybody Out There?
- Polite Society
- Rye Lane
- Scrapper
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
10 films will advance in the film not in the English language category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films and will vote for the overall winning film. 59 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Boy And The Heron
- The Eight Mountains
- Fallen Leaves
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
DOCUMENTARY
10 films will advance in the documentary category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations. In the final round the documentary opt-in chapter votes to determine the winning film. 60 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- The Deepest Breath
- High & Low – John Galliano
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
ANIMATED FILM
Eight films will advance in the animated film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate four films and will vote for the winning film. 17 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- The Boy And The Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
DIRECTOR
16 films will advance in the director category. Members of the directing chapter vote for their top 16 to determine the longlist, of which the top female, male, and directors who identify as non-binary (within the voting results range of the top 10 female/male directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with female/male gender parity upheld, and of which the top two are nominated regardless of gender. A longlisting jury selects the final places from the next eight placed female, male & non-binary directors (placed within this voting results range). A nominating jury selects four directors from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six directors. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 206 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Anatomy of a Fall
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- The Zone of Interest
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
10 films will advance in the original screenplay category. Members of the writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 100 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Air
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
10 films will advance in the adapted screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 61 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Dumb Money
- The Killer
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
LEADING ACTRESS
10 performances will advance in the leading actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 94 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Annette Bening NYAD
- Carey Mulligan Maestro
- Emma Stone Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
- Greta Lee Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon
- Margot Robbie Barbie
- Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex
- Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
LEADING ACTOR
10 performances will advance in the leading actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 108 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper Maestro
- Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo Rustin
- George MacKay Femme
- Jeffrey Wright American Fiction
- Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon
- Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
- Teo Yoo Past Lives
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
10 performances will advance in the supporting actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 224 performances were submitted for consideration.
- America Ferrera Barbie
- Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon
- Claire Foy All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster NYAD
- Julianne Moore May December
- Rosamund Pike Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest
SUPPORTING ACTOR
10 performances will advance in the supporting actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 338 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Anthony Hopkins One Life
- Ben Whishaw Passages
- Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi Saltburn
- Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers
- Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
- Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling Barbie
CASTING
10 films will advance in the casting category. Members of the casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round, all film voting members select the winning film. 128 films were submitted for consideration.
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
CINEMATOGRAPHY
10 films will advance in the cinematography category. Members of the cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 186 films were submitted for consideration.
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
COSTUME DESIGN
10 films will advance in the costume design category. Members of the costume and make-up & hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 129 films were submitted for consideration.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
EDITING
10 films will advance in the editing category. Members of the editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 197 films were submitted for consideration.
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
MAKE UP & HAIR
10 films will advance in the make-up & hair category. Members of the costume design and the make-up & hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 124 films were submitted for consideration.
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Wonka
ORIGINAL SCORE
10 films will advance in the original score category. Members of the music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 131 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View.
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
PRODUCTION DESIGN
10 films will advance in the production design category. Members of the production design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 151 films were submitted for consideration.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
10 films will advance in the special visual effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 73 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration) can be submitted and are published on BAFTA View.
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
SOUND
10 films will advance in the sound category Members of the sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 172 films were submitted for consideration.
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Six films will advance in the British short animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.
- Crab Day
- Sweet Like Lemons
- The Smeds and The Smoos
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
- World to Roam
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the British short film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.
- Essex Girls
- Festival of Slaps
- Finding Alaa
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Jill, Uncredited
- Mighty Penguins
- The One Note Man
- Such A Lovely Day
- Yellow