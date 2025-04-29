UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is ready for a high-stakes fixture between Barcelona and Inter Milan as the two teams prepare to clash at the luís Companys Olympic Stadium for their first-leg semi-final matchup of the tournament. Barcelona versus Inter Milan UEFA Champions League soccer match is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30. The match will kick off at 3 pm (ET).

Barcelona is headed into the matchup with high spirits from its weekend victory against Real Madrid in the final match of the Copa del Rey. The team secured its spot in the final-four round of the Champions League by defeating Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final stage with a 5-3 aggregate score.

Barca vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League: Predictions

Barcelona is favoured to win its first-leg semi-final match against Inter Milan. Several factors make it the favourite for the clash. These include Barca’s single loss in their last 28 fixtures. Inter Milan and Barcelona have faced off against each other a total of 16 times in European competitions. Barca have dominated the head-to-head figure with eight wins.

On the other hand, Inter Milan boasts only three victories in head-to-head statistics against Barcelona in European competitions. However, this is also the first time since Champions League 2018/19 that Barcelona has managed to reach the semis in the competition.

Barca vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League: Predicted lineup for April 30

Barcelona expected lineup:

Wojciech Szczęsny; Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Gerard Martín; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Daniel Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

Inter Milan expected lineup:



Yann Sommer; Carlos Augusto, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolò Barella, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Marcus Thuram

Barca vs Inter Milan: How to watch live streaming, broadcast



The upcoming Champions League semi-final matchup between Inter Milan and Barcelona will be televised across the world. The live action of the game will also unfold on several streaming platforms. In the US, soccer fans will be able to watch the high-stakes matchup on TUDN on TV. Alternatively, viewers in the US can stream the clash live on Paramount+.

In neighbouring Canada, the highly anticipated Champions League clash will be broadcast by DAZN. Meanwhile, in Mexico, football fans will have the option to witness the high-octane fixture on either Caliente TV or Max. In the remaining parts of Central America, the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match will air live on ESPN.

Barcelona fans in Spain will get to enjoy the thunderous action of the April 30 matchup on Movistar Plus+. In Italy, Inter Milan fans will have the choice to catch the live coverage of the semi-final matchup on TV (Sky) or on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the match will air live on SBT aand TNT Sports and SBT.

FAQs



Q1. What time will the April 30 Barca vs Inter Milan match kick off?

A1. The highly anticipated matchup between Barcelona and Inter Milan is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET on April 30.

Q2. How can one stream Barca vs Inter in the US?

A2. In the US, the matchup will be available for live streaming on Paramount+. Moreover, for TV viewers, the clash will air live on TUDN.

