Where to Watch



Basketball Wives Season 12 started airing on May 5, 2025. Many viewers are looking for ways to watch the first episode without paying. Several platforms offer free trials.

Basketball Wives Season 12 Episode 1 can be watched for free without a VH1 subscription. Three platforms offer this option through free trials. These include Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

Philo offers a 7-day free trial. After the trial, the monthly cost is $28. FuboTV also gives a 7-day free trial. It costs $24.99 for the first month, and $32 from the second month. DirecTV Stream gives the same free trial and charges $34.99 per month. However, it offers a $25 discount for the first three months. These services not only offer VH1 content but also access to nearly 200 channels. This gives users a wide variety of content during the trial period.

Hulu

After the trial ends, Hulu can be a low-cost option to keep watching VH1. Hulu plans start at $9.99 per month. Users can customize their subscription. The basic plan includes only Hulu. Another option is Hulu + Live TV. This package includes Disney+ and ESPN+. This gives users access to a wider range of content. Hulu allows users to choose the type of content they want to pay for. This makes it easier to control monthly expenses.

Live Events

VH1



VH1 allows users to watch live TV through its website. The 24-Hour Pass gives one day of free access. This can be used if you only want to watch a single episode. This method works only within the United States. International users may not be able to use this option.

Availability Outside the US



Fans living outside the US may not find the same content. Some platforms limit access in certain countries. Streaming rights often differ between regions. This can prevent users from watching new episodes.

Episode Schedule



Season 12 of Basketball Wives began on May 5, 2025. New episodes will be released every week. The total number of episodes for the season is not yet known. VH1 has not announced how long the season will run.

FAQs



How can I watch Basketball Wives Season 12 Episode 1 for free?

You can sign up for free trials on Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream. Each trial lasts seven days and offers access to VH1 and other channels.

Is Basketball Wives Season 12 available internationally?

Availability depends on the country. Some regions may not have VH1 or this series.

