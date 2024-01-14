Benny The Butcher was dragged online for voicing his support for Donald Trump last year, but it turns out he still doesn’t know who he’s voting for in the upcoming presidential election.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club that aired on Friday (January 12), the Griselda MC set the record straight regarding his tweet from last year, which succinctly read: “I’m votin Trump 2024.”

“People in our position ain’t supposed to speak on their political candidates,” he said. “I also learned everybody voting for Trump, y’know what I’m saying? Only president I voted for was Obama, so I really was just talking shit.

“A lot of times, African Americans — we vote Democrat and what the fuck that been doing for us? That’s all I mean, like what the Democrats been doing for us? I was expressing my frustrations on that.”

He concluded: “I don’t know who I’m voting for.”

Listen to the 39-year-old MC discuss his current outlook on United States politics at the 21:46 mark below:

Whereas Benny The Butcher is still a free agent, Lil Pump has been in Donald Trump’s corner since a month before the latter lost his bid for re-election in 2020. Last month, the two crossed paths at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

At the event, which saw Leon Edwards defeat Colby Covington and Paddy Pimblett defeat Tony Ferguson, among others, the “Gucci Gang” rapper captured a photo with the former US president and captioned it: “Greatest president of all time.”

related news Kodak Black Would Gladly Give Donald Trump $1M If He Needed It: ‘I F-ck With That Boy’ October 24, 2023

In November, the 23-year-old appeared at the businessman-turned-politician’s rally in Florida, where he got a shoutout from the embattled ex-president, who said: “He’s one of the few — rapper Lil Pump.”

Pump’s initial endorsement for the billionaire landed him an onstage appearance at a Trump rally on the most recent Election Day, though the then-president messed up the rapper’s name by calling him “Little Pimp.”

In return, the Miami native called for the audience to “MAGA [Make America Great Again] 20-20-20,” adding: “Don’t forget that.”