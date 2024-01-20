Benny The Butcher has all the flowers for Hit-Boy and the polar opposite for all the “nerds” who critique his music.

Taking to Twitter/X on Thursday (January 18), the Griselda rapper set off on a mini-rant after sharing a screenshot of fans arguing over Hit-Boy’s talents (or in their opinion, lack thereof) following the release of their new collab, “BRON.”

“It’s gonna be a whole lotta this 1/26 lol That’s why EVERYBODY CANT GO is the perfect title,” Benny began, referencing his upcoming album. “That’s the reason I call these fools nerds and say they’re opinions ain’t worth dog shit.”

One fan responded and doubled down on his critique of Hit-Boy, saying his sound was dated. But Benny disagreed.

“This is where you wrong…Real Benny fans wanna hear [fire emoji] music…boom bap fans wanna hear wat u described…BURDEN OF PROOF…I kno cuz I’m Benny the butcher,” he replied.

The fan then attempted to speak for Benny’s whole fanbase in saying what they preferred, which caused Benny to double down and add that his prior collab project with Hit-Boy, Burden Of Proof, helped his career immeasurably.

“No they didn’t…stop makin up stuff to fit your narrative,” Benny replied. like it or not BOP with HIT did more for my career than anything solo I dropped before it gang …I kno cuz I’m Benny himself and look at the numbers & responses everyday. Stop mistaking your opinion for everyone else’s gang,” he wrote.

“Bron” is slated to land on Benny’s upcoming Everybody Can’t Go album, which will serve as his Def Jam label debut LP. The project is set to arrive on January 26.

The project is produced entirely by The Alchemist and Hit-Boy, and boasts features from Lil Wayne (“Big Dog”), Stove God Cooks (“One Foot In”) and more.

Back in 2022, the Griselda rapper boldly declared that he’d drop the Hip Hop album on Def Jam since DMX’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998.

The quote has continued to follow Benny, with some critics using it as ammo against him in the run-up to his new album, which is set to arrive later this month.

After an X/Twitter account posted a graphic of Benny’s comments along with the caption: “Those are some big shoes to fill,” the Buffalo, New York native responded: “When blogs post shit like this they be tryna get a reaction outta yall and yall take they bait cuz yall love to banter on this app.

“I was speaking on creating a missing feelin in the Def Jam building [guitar emoji] cant wait to drop my shit on you nerds who gonna hate either way THE [Butcher] COMIN.”