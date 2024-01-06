Benny The Butcher gave Snoop Dogg his flowers while they were on a recent FaceTime call while the West Coast legend was putting in work in the studio.

Footage surfaced on Friday (January 5) of Benny in the car while speaking to Snoop about pulling up on him in the studio. During the conversation, the Griselda rapper saluted the D-O-Double-G for still maintaining that work ethic despite being over three decades into his illustrious career.

“I’m coming to fuck with you,” The Butcher said. “Where you at? You in the studio? Unc, it ain’t ’93 you don’t have to go this hard no more. You did it already.”

Snoop fired back: “Yeah I do. When you hear this new project you gon’ say, ‘Yeah, you did.’”

Benny responded that he’s coming to play some tunes from his upcoming album: “I’m coming to listen to that and play some shit for you;” an offer which Snoop accepted quite enthusiastically.

Benny The Butcher is gearing up to drop his long-awaited Def Jam debut, Everybody Can’t Go, which is slated to arrive on January 26.

The project boasts 12 tracks and includes previously released singles “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne and the Stove God Cooks-assisted “One Foot In.”

During his November appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast, the Buffalo native detailed the meaning behind his forthcoming LP’s title.

As has become commonplace for the Butcher, Everybody Can’t Go has a tapestry of meanings, including loyalty and being “built different.”

“Everybody can’t go because they not cut like that,” he explained. “They not made like that. And you can’t dance to every song, you know what I’m saying? […] Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want more. I want bigger for myself.”

He continued: “When you make that first cut — when you clearly see, ‘these people are not for me, they don’t need to be here’ — so the people who made that, who got past that cut, they think they’re safe. And what I mean by level up, you know, is my way of thinking. And of course, my way of making music.”