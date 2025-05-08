Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are drawing criticism after campaign filings and public appearances revealed that both lawmakers have been using private jets while promoting their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. [emphasis, links added]

The revelations have sparked renewed questions over the contrast between their public rhetoric and personal travel habits.

The two progressive lawmakers, who frequently speak out against the wealth and privileges of the political and economic elite, have been traveling by private aircraft while making campaign stops across the country.

During an appearance on Special Report with Fox News host Bret Baier on Wednesday, Sanders defended the use of chartered planes and made no apologies for the travel expenses incurred.

“You run a campaign, and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. [It is] the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people,” Sanders told Baier.

“You think I’m gonna be sitting on a waiting line at United… while 30,000 people are waiting? That’s the only way to get around. No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past. We’re gonna do it in future.”

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Sanders’ campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, spent more than $221,000 on private jet services during the first quarter of 2025.

The expenses were spread across three companies: Ventura Jets, Cirrus Aviation Services, and N-Jet.

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal advocate for the Green New Deal and frequent critic of carbon emissions linked to fossil fuels, has also been participating in the joint tour.

Private jet charter rates can exceed $15,000 per hour, depending on the size of the aircraft and route, raising questions about the environmental impact and consistency with her climate-focused messaging.

The use of private jets by climate-conscious politicians has long been a point of contention.

This is good @BretBaier asks Bernie Sanders why he spent $221k on private jet travel during his “fighting the oligarchy tour.” Bernie says he’s too important to fly commercial and wait in line like normal people. “No apologies.” pic.twitter.com/2gVIhsz7A4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2025

Figures such as former Secretary of State John Kerry and climate activist Greta Thunberg have previously faced scrutiny for the environmental cost of international travel while promoting environmental reform.

Sanders’ comments this week further added to the controversy. While defending the private jet usage, the Vermont senator gave a candid and unapologetic response, dismissing the idea of flying commercial and comparing his situation to being in a waiting line at an airline check-in counter.

The remarks were quickly circulated online and widely discussed across media platforms.

The criticism comes amid broader concerns over perceived inconsistencies between policy positions and personal behavior within the Democratic Party.

Lawmakers, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Vice President Kamala Harris, have all faced similar allegations in recent years, advocating for lifestyle changes among everyday Americans while maintaining high-consumption habits themselves.

