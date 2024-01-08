The 2024 Golden Globe Awards were filled with smiles, laughter, tears and record-breaking moments as well as some awkward ones from the presenters, winners, host and Hollywood audience. From Lily Gladstone and Ali Wong making history with their wins to host Jo Koy struggling to get laughs during his monologue and Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell showing off their dance moves onstage, here are some of the night’s most memorable moments.

‘Succession’ Ties Golden Globes Record

Succession took home the Golden Globe Award for best TV drama series Sunday — tying a record for the awards in the process. The HBO series won its third Globe in the category, following its victories at the 2020 and 2022 ceremonies. Sunday’s victory ties it with The X-Files (1994, 1996 and 1997) and Mad Men (2007-09) for the most wins for best drama at the Golden Globes. Both Succession and The Crown came into the night with a chance to tie the record. Read more here. — Rick Porter

Lily Gladstone Makes Golden Globes History

It’s been exceedingly rare for Indigenous actors to play lead roles in Hollywood, even moreso for prestige, awards-contending projects. As such, it should be little surprise that Lily Gladstone’s 2024 Golden Globe win makes her the first Indigenous actor to win an award in the ceremony’s 81-year history. In taking home best actress in a motion picture, drama for their role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone (Blackfeet/Nimíipuu) makes history as the only Indigenous person to take home a Golden Globe. Irene Bedard is the only other actor to previously receive a nomination — for best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for 1994’s Lakota Woman: Siege at Wounded Knee — while director Taika Waititi was recognized for Jojo Rabbit’s best musical/comedy film nomination in 2020 and Reservation Dogs was nominated for best musical/comedy series in 2022. Read more here. — Rebecca Sun

… As Well As Ali Wong With Her Win

Ali Wong has struck gold in her first outing as a dramatic lead. The top stand-up comedian has won the 2024 Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series for her performance in Netflix’s Beef. Although Wong previously starred in the rom-com Always Be My Maybe and has a string of voice credits in animated comedies, Beef, with its darkly comic turns and existential meditations, was her first foray into substantive dramatic fare. As Amy Lau, a tightly-wound entrepreneur, wife and mother whose simmering self-loathing leads to an escalating battle of mutually assured destruction opposite Steven Yeun’s scammy contractor Danny (who also won a Golden Globe tonight), Wong, who executive produced the series, won widespread critical praise and is an Emmy nominee for the role. Read more here. — Rebecca Sun

Host Jo Koy Gets Defensive Amid Monologue Struggles

Well, there’s definitely been worse. First-time — and relatively last-minute — Golden Globes host Jo Koy struggled a bit to generate laughs during his monologue opening the 2024 awards show Sunday night. “I got the gig 10 days ago!” he told the Beverly Hilton’s celebrity-filled audience at one point. “You want a perfect monologue?” “Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” said Koy, who was announced as host on Dec. 21. “I wrote some of these and those are the ones you’re laughing at.” And later, after one joke got a tepid response, “That’s hilarious, I don’t care.” Read more here. — James Hibberd

‘Barbie’ Wins Award for New Golden Globes Category

More than five years after the Academy Awards introduced (and eventually pulled) a new category recognizing blockbuster films in an attempt to combat falling ratings, the Golden Globes have handed out its own award honoring high-grossing movies. Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who was at the center of one of the first blockbusters nearly 50 years ago, presented the award to Barbie, the top-grossing film of 2023. “Thank you so much for the Golden Globes for creating an award that celebrates movie fans,” said star and producer Margot Robbie, standing next to director and co-writer Greta Gerwig. Read more here. — Aaron Couch

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Showcase Dance Moves on Stage

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell just couldn’t seem to get through their “serious” presentation at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday and jokingly blamed “whoever is putting on this show.” While presenting the award for best male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy (Paul Giamatti won for The Holdovers), the duo seemed to keep getting interrupted by a specific musical melody. “I’m not sure what that was,” Ferrell said after getting cut off mid-sentence the first time. As he continued, “Tonight we applaud the outstanding nominees, legends like Nicolas Cage, Matt Damon…” the Barbie actor got interrupted by the same song again. The pair eventually accepted their fate and just went with it, showing off their dance movies to the quite silly melody. Read more here. — Carly Thomas

Find the complete list of 2024 Golden Globe winners here.