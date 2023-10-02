Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman would be open to a deal with Elon Musk’s X as part of this company’s new investment vehicle, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported Sunday that Ackman would “absolutely” be interested in pursuing a deal with X. His firm, Pershing Square, on Friday received regulatory approval for a new type of special purpose acquisition company, called Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, which would invest in a private company with the intention of taking it public, including companies owned by private equity and “mature unicorns,” according to an SEC filing.