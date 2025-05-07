On Monday, the Oregon House passed Senate Bill 91, which would ban firefighting foam containing PFAS in Oregon (except when required by the Federal Aviation Administration or other federal laws) with a bipartisan vote of 39-14. The bill now heads to Gov. Kotek to be signed into law.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a threat to our environment and public health. PFAS have been given the nickname “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in our bodies or in the environment. So the more they get used, the more they build up and the bigger risk they pose. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to PFAS chemicals, even in small amounts over time, has been linked to serious health effects including cancer, thyroid disruption and reduced vaccine response.

The use of firefighting foams containing PFAS no longer makes sense. PFAS foam puts our waterways at risk and also endangers our firefighters, who are at increased cancer risk due to exposure to PFAS. In fact, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters in the United States, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the International Association of Fire Fighters.

There are safer alternatives to PFAS foam on the market, and fifteen states, the U.S. Military and the European Union are already moving away from using PFAS fire fighting foam completely.

Once signed into law, Oregon will become the 16th state to phase out PFAS from firefighting foam.