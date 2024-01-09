A fascinating video reveals the birth of a behemoth – the construction of the world’s biggest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.

The footage shows the first cut of steel in Turku, Finland, in June 2021 to the completed ship undergoing sea trials in June 2023 and being delivered in November of that year.

In between these moments, the clip shows several eye-opening feats, including the installation of a 90ft-long liquid natural gas tank, the keel laying in April 2022 and the lifting on to the ship of the steel ‘Pearl’, which weighs more than a Boeing 747.

Another impressive moment in the video is seeing the 363-tonne AquaDome lifted into place by shipbuilder Meyer Turku.

The firm commented: ‘At 50 metres [164ft] wide and 25 metres [82ft] tall, the AquaDome is the largest single-piece glass-and-steel structure ever lifted onto a ship.’ The operation took 80 hours to complete.

A fascinating video reveals the birth of a behemoth – the construction of the world’s biggest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. Pictured above is a still from the footage showing the ship during June 2023 sea trials

Ship happens: An executive hits the go button for construction to start on June 14, 2021

A sign marks the beginning of the 900-day build process

Royal Caribbean’s city-on-the-sea was floated out in December 2022 before her successful sea trials.

The November delivery footage shows executives and crew celebrating in a ship that almost seems to defy the laws of physics.

Icon of the Seas has 20 decks, 2,350 crew, 2,805 staterooms, seven pools, nine whirlpools, six record-breaking slides and room for 7,600 passengers.

The cost? A cool $2billion (£1.58billion).

The inaugural Icon of the Seas sailing will be on January 27 – a seven-night jaunt around the Caribbean.

The installation of a 90ft-long liquid natural gas tank in August 2021

The keel laying in April 2022. Icon of the Seas was built by shipbuilder Meyer Turku

Icon’s ‘Pearl’ feature, which weighs more than a Boeing 747

Momentous: In May 2022 the Pearl was lifted on to the ship

The Pearl is craned on to the vessel, which is accepting fare-paying passengers on January 27

Prices start at around £1,200, but so far almost all ‘staterooms’ have been reserved and paid for, with those still up for grabs costing between £4,000 and £6,000.

The Ultimate Family Townhouse is one of the most head-turning cabins. It can sleep eight and has its own sundeck and various balconies. Seven nights will set families back an eyewatering $85,000 (£70,000).

Icon of the Seas, which is five times bigger than the Titanic, was recently photographed in the town of Ponce, Puerto Rico, during a trial voyage.

Fare-paying passengers will soon find out if the vast vessel lives up to the hype.

The 363-tonne AquaDome is lifted into place by Meyer Turku in November 2022

Water sight: In December 2022 Icon of the Seas was floated out

Feelying buoyant: November 2023 saw Icon of the Seas delivered – and the crew look happy