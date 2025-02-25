Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony looked like a promising milestone for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, but it has undergone a major fall over the last couple of weeks. According to a Forbes report, Bitcoin has dropped nearly 20 per cent since January 20, the day Donald Trump took oath as the new US President after Joe Biden, which is putting cryptocurrency investors in a spot of worry.

Bitcoin price slide touches record lows

As of now, the price of Bitcoin slid below the $90,000 mark, and touched the lowest level since mid-November, with the major contributors to this downfall being the ongoing controversies surrounding some popular meme-coins that are in recent circulation, says Forbes.

Moreover, one of the biggest crypto token thefts of all time is also partly responsible for this sudden Bitcoin price slide, that has ended up creating a void for the crypto market in the US.

Other crypto tokens too face the wrath of Bitcoin price drop

If this was not all, the prices of some of the most popular cryptocurrency tokens including the likes of Ripple Labs linked XRP, Binance’s BNB, and Solana’s SOL also witnessed some sudden depreciation this week. XRP dipped nearly 14.3 per cent, while BNB saw a price drop of 6.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Solana’s SOL was the most surprising element, as it saw a big slide of 15 per cent, according to the Forbes report.

