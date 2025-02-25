Bitcoin price slide touches record lows
As of now, the price of Bitcoin slid below the $90,000 mark, and touched the lowest level since mid-November, with the major contributors to this downfall being the ongoing controversies surrounding some popular meme-coins that are in recent circulation, says Forbes.
Moreover, one of the biggest crypto token thefts of all time is also partly responsible for this sudden Bitcoin price slide, that has ended up creating a void for the crypto market in the US.
Other crypto tokens too face the wrath of Bitcoin price drop
If this was not all, the prices of some of the most popular cryptocurrency tokens including the likes of Ripple Labs linked XRP, Binance’s BNB, and Solana’s SOL also witnessed some sudden depreciation this week. XRP dipped nearly 14.3 per cent, while BNB saw a price drop of 6.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Solana’s SOL was the most surprising element, as it saw a big slide of 15 per cent, according to the Forbes report.
FAQs:
Has Bitcoin’s price dropped?
Over the last few weeks, Bitcoin’s prices have dropped significantly and have slid nearly 20 per cent since Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
What are some of the top cryptocurrencies?
Some of the top cryptocurrencies in the US include the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and more.
Disclaimer Statement: This content is authored by a 3rd party. The views expressed here are that of the respective authors/ entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its contents nor is responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified. ET hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, relating to the report and any content therein.